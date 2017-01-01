DULUTH, Minn. - Minnesota fisheries managers are concerned about the future for herring on Lake Superior.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that at a time when demand for the fish has increased, biologists worry not enough young herring are surviving.
Commercial fishermen who ply the waters off Minnesota's North Shore have caught a lot fewer cisco, or lake herring, in recent years.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries chief Don Pereira says at least on the western arm of Lake Superior, the herring population "is not in a healthy state."
Pereira says cisco are vital to both whitefish and lake trout, which eat herring or herring eggs to survive.
The fragile cisco population has led Minnesota fisheries managers to impose conservative limits on fishermen. But in Wisconsin, there hasn't been any cisco limit.
Officials worry about future for herring on Lake Superior
DULUTH, Minn. - Minnesota fisheries managers are concerned about the future for herring on Lake Superior.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Late evening weather forecast 12-31-16
-
Demonstrators hang banner at US Bank Stadium
-
Woman says Airbnb renters trashed her apartment
-
Man running from police on interstate struck, killed
-
What's killing bees? New clue emerges
-
First look at renovated Minnesota State Capitol
-
St. Paul Police warn pet owners of potential poisoned bread
-
Neighbors raise concerns about delivery man
-
Crab chowder at Mystic Steakhouse
-
Protesters hang banner at US Bank Stadium
More Stories
-
Minnesota counties want delay in implementing buffer lawJan. 1, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Grand Marais man killed in snowmobile crashJan. 1, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Pipeline protesters arrested at Vikings stadiumJan. 1, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs