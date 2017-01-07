One dead, another injured in Minneapolis shooting

Photo courtesy Lewis Karpel.

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.



Minneapolis police officers heard gunshots at 2:19 a.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. When they arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman who were both hit by gunfire.



Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics. The woman was transported to HCMC for non-life threatening injuries.



No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are working with numerous witnesses at the scene.



The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim after determining an exact cause of death.

