One dead, another injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Minneapolis.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue West around 3:00 a.m. Saturday on a Shotspotter activation.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police were later notified by HCMC that a woman had also been shot at the scene. She checked in at the hospital after being shot in the arm. Police say her injury is not life threatening.

The Minneapolis Police Department's Homicide Unit and Crime Lab are both handling the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

