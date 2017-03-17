One man killed in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police respond to a fatal shooting in 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS - A man was shot and killed late Friday night in the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.



Minneapolis police were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 p.m. and immediately found a man with a gunshot wound inside the home.



Paramedics rushed him to HCMC, but officials say he died on the way to the hospital.



Police say several people were also inside the home where the victim was found. All witnesses have been brought to Minneapolis City Hall for questioning.



The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is currently looking into the case.

