One year later, Tink Larson field fire still a mystery

An overnight fire destroyed the grandstand and caused widespread damage to the iconic Tink Larson Field in Waseca. (Photo: KARE-Ivory Hecker)

WASECA, Minn. - It's been a year since Tink Larson Field was completely lost in a fire officials deemed suspicious. Yet, the details of how it happened and who's responsible, remain a mystery.

The Waseca Police Department says they've followed up on numerous leads and interviewed several people but to no avail. As of today, the fire remains an open and ongoing investigation -- one authorities continue to ask for assistance in solving.

There's a $10,000 reward on the table for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Arson Tipline at 1-800-723-2020 or submit the information to the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

You can also contact the Waseca Police at 507-835-9720. Tips can remain anonymous.

