Op-ed reignites debate over Mpls. skyways

A recent op-ed from Minneapolis business owner Eric Dayton reignited the debate about whether Minneapolis' skyways are helpful or harmful. (Photo: Craig Norkus, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - If you frequent the skyways in Minneapolis, you've probably heard about a recent article in the Star Tribune.

An op-ed entitled "A farewell to skyways: A case for bringing them down." The author was Minneapolis business owner Eric Dayton.

This isn't the first time the governor's son made the argument about taking down the largest skyway system in the world, but the article spurred a lot of conversation.

Hundreds of comments online. Some agreed, many did not.

"It’s been interesting to see the response over the past few days,” said Dayton.

He said he understands why people like them, but he believes they're creating two downtowns instead of one vibrant city.

"I really believe putting 100 percent foot traffic on the streets is what’s best for our city. It's what works in other cities around the world, including cities with cold climates,” he said.

Dayton also believes with more people on the streets walking, the city will be safer -- providing a "safety in numbers" mentality.

While he points to some urban planners who have argued similar points in the past, others are skeptical it could work.

"One could argue that the skyways are a legacy of the past,” said Fernando Burga, an urban planner with the U of M’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “But this may not be the best answer.”

He acknowledges skyways may not have been part of today's urban planning design, but he questions if tearing them down is realistic. And also believes they create a vibrant and diverse retail scene, albeit above ground.

But Dayton points to other cities that are tearing down their skyways because of a lack of vibrancy - like Cincinnati.

And while he knows it will be hard and will take creative thinking, he argues Minneapolis has to get out of the 20th century to thrive in the 21st.

"I think the long-term gain vastly outweighs the short-term pain,” he said.

