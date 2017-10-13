Opening the Doors Fundraiser support Rural Health Care Initiative

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.--The Opening the Doors Fundraiser is Saturday, October 29 at teh Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Funds raised support Birth Waiting Home, a program of the Rural Health Care Initiative which is a Minnesota nonprofit that works with the people of Sierra Leone, Africa.

The event will feature cultural entertainment, a silent auction, and a buffet dinner.

Visit Opening the Doors for more information.

