Opening the Doors Fundraiser support Rural Health Care Initiative

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:02 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.--The Opening the Doors Fundraiser is Saturday, October 29 at teh Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Funds raised support Birth Waiting Home, a program of the Rural Health Care Initiative which is a Minnesota nonprofit that works with the people of Sierra Leone, Africa. 

The event will feature cultural entertainment, a silent auction, and a buffet dinner.

Visit Opening the Doors for more information. 

