Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'
As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative-to recover children who are being trafficked.
WXIA 7:30 AM. CDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Dog reunited with owner 14 months after going missingOct 18, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Stolen WWII uniform found years laterOct 18, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Minnehaha Academy explosionOct 18, 2017, 2:24 p.m.