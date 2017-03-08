Operation glass slipper to grant teen's prom wishes

Operation Glass Slipper provides prom dresses to high school girls in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. - Fairy godmothers will work their magic this weekend in Edina.

Operation Glass Slipper is Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12 at Southdale Center.

Hundreds of deserving high school girls will receive new and gently used prom dresses and accessories for free. Founder and head fairy godmother Pam Philipp appeared on KARE 11 to promote the annual self-esteem-building event.

Operation Glass Slipper is a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to providing prom gowns and accessories to high school girls from Minnesota and western Wisconsin at no charge due to financial hardships.

