Osakis decides not to require photos of prom dresses

OSAKIS, Minn. - A suggestion for monitoring what kids wear to prom in one school district got a lot of people up in arms.

So much that Osakis schools, about 2 hours northwest of the Twin Cities, had to clarify what they were considering and reassure families today it wasn't going to happen.

Senior Hannah Lien is excited for her third prom at Osakis High School coming up in April. But a recent controversy that is the talk of the town made her apprehensive.

“Well I just thought it was really sexist,” she said.

Following a recent school board meeting discussing prom dress code, the first sentence in an article in the local newspaper covering the meeting said: "Girls who plan to attend the Osakis High School Prom… will have to submit a photo of themselves wearing their chosen dress."

The reasoning given by the school board, according to the Alexandra Echo Press article, was that screening the dresses ahead of time would "prevent anyone from being embarrassed or turned away at the door the night of prom if they didn't meet the dress code."

“Girls are judged on their bodies already and to make us send a photo in to predetermine if we can wear it, is just a little unnecessary,” Lien said.

Interim Osakis Superintendent Randy Bergquist says the photo requirement was just an idea discussed, but the board didn't vote to make it policy.

“We are not going to ask for a photo from students -- girls or boys,” said Bergquist, who insisted if the idea had been up for a vote, he would not have supported it. “Because I think you're singling out girls instead of boys. I'm not for this at all, and Osakis schools would not be for getting any picture ahead of time.”

“It just seemed not right,” Lien said.

Hannah is relieved to hear the district is now walking back the plan.

And now, once again, she is looking forward to prom.

“I actually am. I think it will be a lot of fun. Especially once this whole picture thing blows over,” Lien said.

So now there's a little dispute whether this was a big misunderstanding, or whether the district is backpedaling because of the backlash.

The reporter who covered the school board meeting said she double checked the facts with board members before publishing, and they didn't object to anything she wrote in her initial story.

Bergquist, who on Tuesday was navigating his first day as interim superintendent, said to his knowledge the school district has never needed to turn away a student at the door for not being appropriately dressed for prom.

