Osseo man charged in I-94 crash that killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS - An Osseo man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash on Interstate 94 that killed two people.

Quoc Thanh Tran, 26, remains in the Hennepin County Jail following the Sept. 26 crash that killed 18-year-old driver Diana Rojas-Martinez and her passenger, 19-year-old Christopher Jahmar Buñay, both of Minneapolis.

Diana Rojas-Martinez, 18, and Christopher Jahmar Buñay, 19, died after a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle on Interstate 94 on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: Cristo Rey Jesuit High School)

According to the criminal complaint, Tran was observed going the wrong way on North 4th Street from 1st Avenue North at approximately 1:30 a.m. He then entered the wrong way onto southbound I-94. At approximately 1:38 a.m., Tran's BMW crashed head-on into the Toyota Camry driven by Rojas-Martinez. She and Buñay died at the scene.

Tran suffered serious injuries. While en route to North Memorial Hospital, a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to get a blood sample from Tran. The trooper noted the defendant smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. The results of the blood sample are still pending.

Both Rojas-Martinez and Buñay recently graduated Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. The school said they were "fierce friends, hard-working students and driven to succeed in all parts of their lives."

