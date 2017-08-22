Owl attack prompts closure of Lake Bemidji State Park trail

Lake Bemidji State Park staff temporarily closed one of their park trails after an owl attacked a 3-year-old girl over the weekend. The girl's mother said the child had scratches on her head and several puncture wounds after being attacked. http://kare11.

KARE 10:13 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories