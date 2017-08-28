Owner of dog tied to anchor says it was 'burial site'

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The owner of a dog found tied to an anchor north of Willmar earlier this month told authorities the place was chosen as a "burial site."

The dog was found in about 6 feet of water in Point Lake, several miles north of Willmar, on Aug. 1.

Kandiyohi County deputies received two separate anonymous tips about a person who had recently talked about having their dog euthanized.

That person, who was the owner of the dog, told a detective that they euthanized the dog because it was suffering from a serious illness. The owner said they placed the dog in Point Lake as a "burial site" because they had taken the dog there many times to swim and fish.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a necropsy was performed on the dog, but because of decomposition, the cause of death was undetermined. They did say there was no physical trauma found.

The sheriff's office says the owner will be cited for disposing of a dead animal in a lake, which is a petty misdemeanor that carries a $190 fine.

© 2017 KARE-TV