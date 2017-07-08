Paisley Park to host Battle of the Bands

Paisley Park is holding a Battle of the Bands called "Musicology" at the end of summer. (Photo: Courtesy Paisley Park)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Paisley Park is holding open video auditions for a summer Battle of the Bands.

They're calling it "Musicology," also the title of Prince's 2004 studio album. Paisley Park says the competition will highlight "Real Music by Real Musicians" – a line Prince uttered on the Musicology tour that would live on.

Musicians and bands are invited to enter a video submission on the Paisley Park Facebook page by July 30.

Nine artists will be selected to participate, with three performing in Paisley Park's Soundstage every night from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Each of those nights, a winner will be chosen. On Sept. 3, the three finalists will battle it out.

The overall winner will score studio recording time at Paisley Park, a mentorship session with members of Prince's New Power Generation, and "additional career development opportunities soon to be announced."

Musicology hearkens back to the 1970s band battles of North Minneapolis.

According to Paisley Park's announcement,

"The history is deep, and the competitive spirit at that time helped push forward an incredible mix of musicians, including Prince, André Cymone, Sonny Thompson, Morris Day, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Jellybean Johnson, to name just a few. It was a hugely formative time musically and culturally in Minneapolis, with band battles indelibly shaping the fabric of what was to become the 'Minneapolis Sound.'"

Tickets to attend Musicology are available now for $100 per night. The show will go from 7 to 10 p.m. and be followed by an hour-long dance party. Tickets include a Paisley Park museum tour.

Note: You must select a date between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 for Musicology tickets to appear as available.

© 2017 KARE-TV