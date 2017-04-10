Palm Sunday procession takes to the streets

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church took its Palm Sunday procession to the streets this year. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In St. Paul on Sunday, people at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church held palm branches and signs during their Palm Sunday procession.

In years past, the congregation just did the procession around the church. But Pastor Bradley Schmeling says this year, they wanted to take Jesus' message to others.

"When Jesus came he was trying to talk about a world that was filled with love and kindness and peace and justice," Schmeling says. "We felt like it was important to take that message to the streets this year."

According to Christian tradition, Palm Sunday is when Jesus was celebrated as he rode a donkey into Jerusalem before his crucifixion and resurrection.

