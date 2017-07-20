Paper carrier critically injured in crash

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- A Saint Paul woman is recovering from critical injuries after her car went off the road in Hudson, Wisconsin, hitting a tree.

Nicki Adeladel's sisters told KARE 11 she delivers papers for the Pioneer Press and was out on her usual route on Trout Brook Road when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is unknown. It happened sometime after midnight on July 10.

Nicki remained trapped in her car in the deep ravine for close to five hours before a deputy spotted the skid marks and came to her rescue, said Nicki's sister Marcia Horn Kayhanfar.



“Sheriff’s Deputy Marc Sommers, who we would like to thank, is the person who just happened to stop and look around and hear her down there calling for help,” said Marcia.



Nicki remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Her arm had to be amputated, said Kayhanfar.

Nicki's mother, Ellen Horn, says she wants authorities to fix the dangerous road.

"I want to go and see if there's anyway we can petition to get lights or a guard rail," said Horn. "This shouldn't happen. It shouldn't happen again. It's too much."

Horn lives in Baltimore. She's not planning a move to Minnesota in order to care for her daughter on her long road to recovery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Nicki's high medical costs.

