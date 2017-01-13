Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann walks down the aisle

Mallory Weggemann and Jeremy Snyder wedding photo (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

EAGAN, Minn. – Mallory Weggemann ended 2016 by walking down the aisle. An amazing accomplishment for a Paralympic swimmer who has broken 15 world records in the pool.

Weggemann was paralyzed nine years ago when she received an epidural injection. It was supposed to help her treat back pain, but instead it paralyzed her from the waist down.

On December 30, Weggemann married her manager, Jeremy Snyder. She was able to walk down the aisle with her dad by her side.

Mallory Weggemann and Jeremy Snyder's wedding. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

