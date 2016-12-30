Parents swear Hatchimals are cussing in their sleep

Bad eggs? (Photo: Custom)

The hits keep coming for Hatchimals. Some parents are claiming there are some bad eggs out there. We're not talking about the Hatchimals that won't hatch. No. Parents say the most-hyped toy of the season has a potty mouth.

In videos posted on YouTube, the bird-like toys appear to say “f— me” as they sleep.

Not everyone agrees. Some people commenting the animals may just be saying “hug me.”

A spokeswoman for manufacturer Spin Master told BuzzFeed News that Hatchimals “communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep.

“We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.”

However, the spokesperson did not deny that it would be possible to teach Hatchimals swear words.

A “learn to talk” feature lets users record sound and have the Hatchimal randomly repeat it while in autonomous mode.

