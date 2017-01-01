Passenger critical after car hits tree in St. Paul

St. Paul crash scene

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition after the car he was riding in struck a tree in St. Paul on Sunday morning.



The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near Territorial Road and Eustis Street. Video taken by a KARE 11 photojournalist shows significant damage to the vehicle and car parts scattered across the intersection.



St. Paul police say an adult male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The man driving the car suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



