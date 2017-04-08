Passenger killed in Hwy 169 rollover, alcohol involved

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A 29-year-old Corcoran, Minnesota man was killed when the car he was riding in rolled over on Highway 169 early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 2:44 a.m. Saturday near Medicine Lake Road in Plymouth. They say a Honda Element driven by a 29-year-old Seattle man was traveling north on Highway 169 at high speeds when it went off the road, hit the dirt shoulder and rolled multiple times.

The passenger, 29-year-old Christopher Steven Labelle of Corcoran, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say there was alcohol involved and that neither of the two men was wearing a seatbelt.

© 2017 KARE-TV