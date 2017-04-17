Patients, doctors gather for flash mob to showcase new voices

Doctors and patients gather for a flash mob to celebrate World Voice Day at the University of Minnesota Clinics and Surgery Center. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Doctors and patients gathered inside the University of Minnesota’s Clinics and Surgery Center for a random and unannounced act of song.

Its purpose one day after World Voice Day was to show thanks to the doctors and patients who performed or received vocal cord repairs, therapy or surgery.

"They really rescued me from a life of sort of isolation and not really being able to communicate," Sue Mahler says.

Mahler is a former patient at the Lions Voice Clinic inside the surgery building. She is also an employee. Mahler went through procedures almost 10 years ago to repair her vocal cords after a botched surgery at another clinic.

Doctors and patients sang in the lobby of the building.

"We wanted to raise awareness about how critical your voice is to effectively and healthfully communicate with others," Dr. Lisa Butcher said.

