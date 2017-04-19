Patriots' Gronkowski crashes White House Press Briefing

Rob Gronkowski crashes the White House Press Briefing (Photo: WXIA)

In a potentially Saturday Night Live-worthy moment, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed the White House Press Briefing for a quick moment Wednesday afternoon, catching Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the Press Corps completely off guard.

Gronkowski and the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots were at the White House on Wednesday afternoon at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

About two-thirds of the way through Wednesday's briefing, Spicer paused and looked around as he heard the door to his right open.

Gronkowski stuck his head into the briefing room and asked, "Need some help?"

"I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer replied, as everyone laughed. "Uh... Maybe."

"I like you," Gronkowski said with a smile and a thumbs up, backing out of the room.

"Uh, okay, thanks, man," Spicer said with a grin. "Uh... All right. That was cool."

