Patrol: Drunken driver doing 96 mph, 3 children in car

KARE 7:11 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) - The State Patrol says a Minnesota man suspected of driving drunk with three children in the car was going nearly 100 mph before he was arrested.

The 33-year-old man from St. Paul was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.

The Star Tribune reports the driver was clocked at 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was booked into the county jail, posted bail and was released.

The children in his car were all under 16.

© 2017 Associated Press


