Paula Deen coming to the MN State Fair

Paula Deen will be at the MN State Fair on opening day, Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Paula Deen is bringing her southern cookin' to the Minnesota State Fair.

The celebrity chef will appear at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on opening day, Thursday, Aug. 24, starting at 11 a.m.

Deen is appearing ass part of Evine's live broadcast. She'll do a segment of her hit show, "Paula Deen's Kitchen" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a meet-and-greet from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The broadcast will take place at Expo Place, on the north end of the Fairgrounds, between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

For more information, click here.

She stopped by KARE 11 at 11 to talk about her appearance, her new fryer and more.

© 2017 KARE-TV