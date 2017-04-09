Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Hennepin Avenue

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning on Hennepin Avenue.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says the accident happened at 4:33 a.m. on 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

According to the medical examiner, 33-year-old Yasin Hussein Dualeh was struck by a car and brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Minneapolis Police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating.

© 2017 KARE-TV