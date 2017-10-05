Pedestrian hit by car in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Bloomington Thursday evening.
Police say the the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Old Shakopee Road and Beard Ave.
The pedestrian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
According to a news release, Bloomington Traffic Unit responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.
No other information has been released.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs