Pedestrian hit by car in Bloomington

KARE 10:26 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Police say the the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Old Shakopee Road and Beard Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to a news release, Bloomington Traffic Unit responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.

No other information has been released.

