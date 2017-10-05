Pedestrian hit by car in Bloomington

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Police say the the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Old Shakopee Road and Beard Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to a news release, Bloomington Traffic Unit responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.

No other information has been released.

