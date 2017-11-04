Penumbra's 'My America' gives Minnesotans a chance to share their stories

Penumbra Theatre in Saint Paul and Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) are teaming up to give Minnesotans a voice. "My America" is an open call for people to share their own personal American experience. http://kare11.tv/2y2vag8

KARE 2:22 PM. CDT November 04, 2017

