Perk's Pinky Swear Mess Fest is back!

Pinky Swear Foundation

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Join KARE 11's own Eric Perkins for the 4th annual Perk's Pinky Swear Mess Fest, a youth and family slopstacle course that raises money and awareness for Pinky Swear Foundation.

Pinky Swear Foundation works tirelessly to support kids with cancer and this event is all about kids helping other kids while having a great time.

Perk's Pinky Swear Mess Fest is Saturday, April 29 at MN Pro Paintball in Lakeville, Minn.

Visit Pinky Swear Foundation to register today!

