Person seriously hurt in Shakopee crash

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A driver was seriously hurt in a two car crash in Shakopee Saturday night.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near Valleyfair at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road.
A driver and three children in the other vehicle were not seriously hurt.
Authorities say one of the vehicles may have run a red light.
An investigation is underway to whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
