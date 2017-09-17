KARE
Close

Person seriously hurt in Shakopee crash

KARE 1:51 PM. CDT September 17, 2017

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A driver was seriously hurt in a two car crash in Shakopee Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near Valleyfair at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road.

A driver and three children in the other vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Authorities say one of the vehicles may have run a red light.

An investigation is underway to whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories