Pet boa constrictor missing in Princeton

Mille Lacs County Animal Control shared a Facebook post asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing pet boa constrictor, "Rocky." (Photo: Courtesy Mille Lacs County Animal Control Facebook)

PRINCETON, Minn. - Mille Lacs County Animal Control is asking the public to keep an eye out for a "greatly adored" pet boa constrictor.

They originally reported on Sept. 4 that someone was missing the snake, "Rocky." As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., they posted on their Facebook page that the snake had still not been found.

Animal control said that due to the cool temperatures, Rocky "may not be doing well or could possibly be deceased.... If this is the case-his owner would still like closure."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 612-805-3685.

