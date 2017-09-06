Petition to replace Columbus monument with Prince statue gains support

A petition to replace a Christopher Columbus statue with a Prince statue is gaining steam in Minnesota. (Photo: NBC)

MINNEAPOLIS - An online petition to replace a monument of Christopher Columbus with a statue of Prince is gaining traction in Minnesota.

The petition, launched by Wintana Melekin, asks Governor Mark Dayton and the Minnesota State Legislature to bring down the state's monument to Christopher Columbus.

"We, the undersigned, do not believe that Columbus represents the values Minnesotans carry. Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational," the petition reads.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition was nearly at its goal of 5,000 signatures.

You can learn more about the petition here.

