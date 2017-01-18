Phishing scam targets Gmail users

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - A phishing scam is targeting Gmail users. It looks very similar to the log in page but it’s actually a link to a page that hackers use to steal your username and password. Why? Computer Forensic Expert, Mark Lanterman tells us it’s because they have one thing in mind.

“Usually in breeches like this it’s usually about the money. Their trying to gain your friends confidence to pose as you but they need your help by letting them into your account and that’s really what’s happening here,” said Lanterman.

Here’s how the scam works:

You log in to your Gmail account. You get an email with an attachment from someone you know. You click on the attachment and then here’s where you might be fooled. You get sent to the login page again. But it’s actually not the legit Google login page.

“But the giveaway is the data if you see that you have a problem,” said Lanterman.

Security experts say the sure way to know you are not on the hackers page is to make sure you set up a 2-step verification password, where Google sends a code to your phone for you to enter in addition to your password before logging in.

A Google spokesperson says:

“We're aware of this issue and continue to strengthen our defenses against it. We help protect users from phishing attacks in a variety of ways, including: machine learning based detection of phishing messages, Safe Browsing warnings that notify users of dangerous links in emails and browsers, preventing suspicious account sign-ins, and more. Users can also activate two-step verification for additional account protection.”

If you think your account has been compromised, security experts say to change your password immediately.

