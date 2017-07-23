PHOTOS: Rock the Garden 2017 one for the books

MINNEAPOLIS - Rock the Garden 2017, headlined by Bon Iver and The Revolution, took over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday.
The event is presented by The Current and Walker Art Center.
Below are a few of our favorite moments.
#RockTheGarden already crowded for the early sets... @carseatheadrest on stage now! pic.twitter.com/Ox4jfySsYY— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 22, 2017
Minneapolis' own @DwynellRoland #RockTheGarden pic.twitter.com/t7u2RUC1no— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 22, 2017
Crowd is loving @DwynellRoland!#RockTheGarden pic.twitter.com/PTevw8nty0— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 22, 2017
.@bennybookmarks sounding phenomenal at #RockTheGarden— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 22, 2017
Check him out here: https://t.co/CjEFyniwvp pic.twitter.com/UISEKcsxZW
.@BruiseVioletMN bringing the rock to #RockTheGarden pic.twitter.com/Cmd2m3gnNr— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 22, 2017
The Revolution @Stillagroup keeping the @prince legacy alive at #RockTheGarden pic.twitter.com/TVVRfYMqZc— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 23, 2017
No spare room for the final act of @boniver #RockTheGarden pic.twitter.com/MgicphqFqP— KARE 11 (@kare11) July 23, 2017
