PHOTOS: Rock the Garden 2017 one for the books

Emily Haavik, KARE 5:55 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Rock the Garden 2017, headlined by Bon Iver and The Revolution, took over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday.

The event is presented by The Current and Walker Art Center.

Below are a few of our favorite moments.

 

 

