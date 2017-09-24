Pickup strikes Amish buggy in NW Minnesota, kills rider

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEARBROOK, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a pickup truck driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in northwestern Minnesota and killed a rider.



The State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.



The patrol says 23-year-old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and later died.



Another rider in the horse-drawn buggy, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the pickup was a 27-year-old man from Nevis, according to the State Patrol.

