Pickup strikes Amish buggy in NW Minnesota, kills rider

KARE 7:36 PM. CDT September 24, 2017

CLEARBROOK, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a pickup truck driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in northwestern Minnesota and killed a rider.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.

The patrol says 23-year-old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and later died.

Another rider in the horse-drawn buggy, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was a 27-year-old man from Nevis, according to the State Patrol.

