Pilot injured in plane crash near Paynesville Airport

PAYNESVILLE, Minn - A St. Cloud man received significant injuries after his experimental plane crashed near the Paynesville Airport Saturday afternoon.



Police were called to a field about a half mile from the airport at 2:44 p.m.



When they arrived officers found 71-year-old pilot Michael Jude standing outside his crashed airplane.



Paynesville firefighters treated Jude and transported him to the Paynesville Hospital. He was later transferred to the St. Cloud Hospital where he is receiving further treatment.



Jude told officials he left the Clear Lake Airport in Minnesota earlier in the day and was heading towards Paynesville when his engine overheated.



Jude says he attempted to land the aircraft, but instead crashed hard into a nearby cornfield. The crash damaged both wings and collapsed the landing gear.



The FAA has been notified and will continue to investigate the crash.

