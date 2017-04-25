Plains hog-nosed snakes reintroduced to restored prairie

The average size of a plains hog-nosed snake is two feet long, according to Three Rivers Park District. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

ROGERS, Minn. - Three Rivers Park District reintroduced plains hog-nosed snakes to the prairies at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers on Tuesday.

Five males and one female were released.

"This is on the state's special concern list. This species has been declining due to the fact that its habitat is getting converted. For every acre of prairie that gets restored, probably 10 acres of prairie gets converted into agriculture land or housing," said John Moriarty, senior manager of wildlife for the Three Rivers Park District.

Three Rivers Park District has been restoring wildlife habitat in its parks for 50 years. When Moriarty first started with the park district about 20 years ago, they reintroduced bullsnakes to Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

"We now probably have several hundred bullsnakes in here," Moriarty said.

Three Rivers Park District is hoping the same thing will happen with the plains hog-nosed snake. Moriarty predicts it will also take about 20 years before they become common in the area.

According to Moriarty, the plains hog-nosed snake was probably eliminated from the area in the early 1900s.

Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge gave Three Rivers Park District permission to collect some of their snakes to then release at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

"Just trying to put all the pieces back together. We can't bring bison back to a prairie this size. It's just not big enough. Bringing wolves back is not going to go over well with people. But we can work on some of the smaller animals," Moriarty said.

The average size of a plains hog-nosed snake is 2 feet long. Females are normally larger than males. The nose is turned up, like a hog's nose. They spend most of their time underground or under the grass.

Three of the six snakes have radio transmitters implanted in them by the Wildlife Rehab Center in Roseville to track their movements and help staff manage them in the future.

Within the next few weeks, they will release six more into the restored prairie.

Wildlife Technician Angela Isackson added, "I'm hoping it's really successful and we can see lots of hog-nosed snakes."

