Plane crashes in Blue Earth farm field

Three people escaped with only minor injuries after the plane they were in crashed into a Blue Earth farm field Sunday night. (Photo: Faribault Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLUE EARTH, Minn. - Three people escaped with only minor injuries after the plane they were in crashed into a Blue Earth farm field Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the Faribault County Sheriff's Office received a report of a plane crashing four miles south of Blue Earth, near the airport.

Authorities arrived to find the pilot, 67-year-old Robin Hermanson of Garretson, South Dakota and two passengers, 56-year-old Tim Lippert and his 13-year-old son. All three people were treated and released from an ambulance at the scene.

The Faribault County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

