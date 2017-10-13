Plane crashes into Mississippi River

RAMSEY, Minn. - There are several reports of a small plane crash on the Mississippi River between Ramsey and Dayton.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The Anoka County Sheriff told a KARE 11 crew at the scene that one body has been found after the plane hit power lines and then crashed into the river.

There are reports that at least three people were in a Cessna airplane when it went into the water.

