Planned Parenthood gets $6.5M gift, announces new Mpls. clinic

Planned Parenthood offices in St. Paul. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota says it's received a $6.5 million gift which will help in the construction of a “state of the art” health care facility in Uptown.

PPMNS reports it serves 13,000 patients at the Uptown clinic. The new facility will allow for additional demand for services, according to PPMNS.

“We are incredibly grateful,” said Sarah Stoesz, President and CEO of PPMNS in a news release. “This gift will ensure that the expert reproductive health care that is our hallmark will be provided in a beautiful, welcoming and contemporary Uptown clinic.”

Planned Parenthood operates 19 clinics in Minnesota and South Dakota.

© 2017 KARE-TV