Plans up in the air for $5M transit expansion in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester plans to spend $5 million on an extreme makeover of its transit system, though details are still being sorted out.



There's no agreement on how to move forward on transit as the city plans to add 30,000 jobs over the next 20 years due to a Mayo Clinic expansion and developers plow ahead with new hotels and condos.



Ken Holte, a principal with SRF Consulting, the firm coming up with a transportation plan, says residents will have to be open to using public transit downtown in the future.



Minnesota Public Radio News reports about 200 residents were able to give feedback recently on four potential plans to make the city easier to navigate for residents and visitors. The plans included better bike lanes, unmanned vehicles and wider sidewalks.

