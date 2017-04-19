Plymouth jogger fatally hit by car ID'd

Police say a jogger was struck and killed by a car in Plymouth on Saturday. (Photo: KARE 11)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A jogger who was hit and killed by a car Saturday in Plymouth has been identified.

Police say just before noon, 78-year-old John Dale Miklethun was trying to cross County Road 6, west of Vicksburg Lane, when he was struck.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said on Wednesday that Miklethun died of blunt force head injuries after being struck.

Police don't yet know what factors played a role in the crash, but say it's a good reminder to always pay attention on the road.

"It's a good reminder for everybody," said Plymouth Police Sgt. Chris Kuklok. "As a pedestrian, you have some obligations as well, for your own safety. If you're going to be a pedestrian trying to cross the road, you have to take into consideration drivers as well and speeds of the road and everything."

Plymouth Police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the accident. Authorities say the driver is being cooperative.

© 2017 KARE-TV