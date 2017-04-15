Plymouth jogger struck, killed by car

Police say a jogger was struck and killed by a car in Plymouth on Saturday. (Photo: KARE 11)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A man was hit and killed by a car while he was out jogging Saturday in Plymouth.

Police say just before noon, the man was trying to cross County Road 6, west of Vicksburg Lane, when he was struck. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities say the driver is being cooperative.

Police don't know yet what factors played a role in the crash, but say it's a good reminder to always pay attention on the road.

"It's a good reminder for everybody," said Plymouth Police Sgt. Chris Kuklok. "As a pedestrian, you have some obligations as well, for your own safety. If you're going to be a pedestrian trying to cross the road, you have to take into consideration drivers as well and speeds of the road and everything."

Police say the medical examiner will likely release the identity of the victim Saturday night or Sunday.

