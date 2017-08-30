Plymouth Police proactive in connecting with community

Plymouth Police (Photo: KARE 11)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - The Plymouth Police Department wants you to know...

"We are part of the community, not apart from the community," said Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein.

It's why these officers were caught jumping out of their squad car to play football with a group of kids.

"We don't want to wait for the radio to direct us what to do. We want to get out, we want to be engaged, we want to be connected, we want to be visible," said Chief Goldstein.

A new, proactive way to serve and protect. It's part of the "21st Century Policing Model," an initiative signed by President Obama in 2014 after the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Chief Goldstein says Plymouth is working to build sustainable relationships through trust.

"It's our responsibility -- it's everyone's responsibility -- to bridge that divide, and to find ways where we can have genuine conversations about maybe uncomfortable topics."

Another way the Plymouth Police Department is connecting with people is with their "Cones With Cops" program. On Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. they'll be eating ice cream with kids at Honey & Mackie's Ice Cream & Fresh Fries.

"It's a way for the officers to actually get face-to-face time with the kids in the community because they don't get to meet the kids a lot when they're out patrolling," said Amy Albert, Owner of Honey & Mackie's.

Through ice cream and football. A lot of changes.

"Everyone loves a fire fighter. They wave at the fire trucks. When a police car drives by some people like to turn their head, whatever. We don't want that," said Chief Goldstein.

They want to be part of the community.

© 2017 KARE-TV