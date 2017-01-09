Polaris pulls plug on Victory motorcycle brand

Polaris Industries announced that it is eliminating its Victory brand of motorcycles. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2014 Getty Images)

MEDINA, Minn. - Polaris Industries, a global producer of motorcycles and off-road vehicles, is pulling the plug on its Iowa-made Victory Motorcycles brand, the company announced today.

The brand launched in 1998 and attempted to compete head-to-head with Harley Davidson. Victory assembles its motorcycles at its plant in Spirit Lake, Iowa. It was not immediately clear how many jobs would be impacted by Victory's elimination.

In April 2011, Minnesota-based Polaris acquired Indian Motorcycle, the nation's oldest motorcycle manufacturer.

Minnesota-based Polaris Industries says it will concentrate on growing its Indian brand. (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, my team and the Polaris Board of Directors,” Polaris Industries Chairman and CEO Scott Wine said in a news release. “Over the past 18 years, we have invested not only resources, but our hearts and souls, into forging the Victory Motorcycles brand, and we are exceptionally proud of what our team has accomplished.

Since 1998, Wine said nearly 60 Victory models have been honored with 25 of the industry's top awards. But he said the brand has struggled to maintain the market share "needed to succeed and be profitable."

Polaris will immediately begin winding down the brand, assisting dealers in liquidating existing inventories. The company will continue to produce parts for the next 10 years and will still provide warranty and service coverage to dealers and customers.

Wine's statement said the company will focus more of its motorcycle efforts on the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand, which he believes has greater potential than Victory.

“This decision will improve the profitability of Polaris and our global motorcycle business, and will materially improve our competitive stance in the industry,” he said. “Our focus is on profitable growth, and in an environment of finite resources, this move allows us to optimize and align our resources behind both our premium, high performing Indian Motorcycle brand and our innovative Slingshot brand, enhancing our focus on accelerating the success of those brands."

