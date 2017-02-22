Police: Apparent impaired driver hits, kills jogger

Police say a driver, who appeared impaired, hit and killed a jogger in St. Paul Wednesday evening. (Photo: Bob Crippa, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say a driver, who appeared impaired, hit and killed a jogger in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Dayton Avenue and West Mississippi River Boulevard about 6:15 p.m.

The 60-year-old man, driving an SUV, struck and killed a male jogger who was in the crosswalk at Dayton Avenue, police spokesman Steve Linders said. Linders added the driver may have also been distracted.

The jogger, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The driver was arrested.

This is the first fatal pedestrian-car crash in St. Paul this year.

