Police arrest 5 in February shooting death of UMD student

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested five people in connection with last month's shooting death of a student from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Duluth Police Department, along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested four people Friday in the death of 22-year-old William Grahek. A fifth suspect already was in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.
Grahek was fatally shot on Feb. 14 at a home in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood.
The suspects are four men and a woman ranging in age from 18 to 26 years old.
Police are seeking charges of second-degree murder against three suspects, aiding and abetting second-degree murder against another and aiding an offender against a fifth. Police expect formal charges by Tuesday.
The investigation remains active.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
