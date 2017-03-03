Police arrest 5 in February shooting death of UMD student

Duluth Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as a young man who grew up in the Twin Cities. (Photo: KARE 11)

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested five people in connection with last month's shooting death of a student from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.



The Duluth Police Department, along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested four people Friday in the death of 22-year-old William Grahek. A fifth suspect already was in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.



Grahek was fatally shot on Feb. 14 at a home in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood.



The suspects are four men and a woman ranging in age from 18 to 26 years old.



Police are seeking charges of second-degree murder against three suspects, aiding and abetting second-degree murder against another and aiding an offender against a fifth. Police expect formal charges by Tuesday.



The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.