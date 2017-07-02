Police arrest man after fatal stabbing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Police arrested a man after a fatal stabbing overnight in Minneapolis. Officers were called to the 1900 block of Newtown Ave. N. just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday and found a man with stab wounds.

Police and paramedics gave the man first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with "non-life threatening injuries," according to the Minneapolis Police news release.

Authorities say "once the arrested man is released from the hospital he will be transported to City Hall to be interviewed and then booked into the Hennepin County Jail."

According to the news release, "the arrestee is known to the victim."

Police say there are no other suspects in this case.

