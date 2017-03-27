Police arrest suspected Burnsville bank robber

Surveillance cameras captured at least two clear images of the suspect as he carried out the bank heist. (Photo: Burnsville Police)

BURNSVILLE, Minn - Police in Burnsville say they've arrested a man they believe robbed a bank last week.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 E. Travelers Trail around 2:20 p.m. las Thursday and handed a teller a note demanding money. After a teller handed the robber a bag of cash he fled on foot. No weapon was seen.

Surveillance cameras captured at least two clear images of the suspect as he carried out the bank heist. Police say those images provided several tips and information regarding the case.

Police made the arrest on Sunday.

