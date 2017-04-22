(Photo: Courtesy bunkerbeach.com)

POLICE CHASE ENDS IN CRASH AT WATER PARK - COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Authorities say a Friday night police chase ended when the driver crashed at a Coon Rapids water park, sustaining serious injuries.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Department said Saturday that the chase happened at about 8:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies were chasing a vehicle that was speeding, and they suspected the driver of being intoxicated.

The driver was in the area of Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids. While trying to drive into the water park, authorities say he lost control and hit a tree.

According to the sheriff's department, the driver had to be extricated from his vehicle and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in what appeared to be serious condition.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

© 2017 KARE-TV