Police chase ends in fatal crash in St. Paul

Law enforcement sources say one person is dead after a crash off Hamline Avenue at the southwest corner of Como Park. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - One person is dead at the end of a police chase in St. Paul involving the St. Anthony Police Department, according to law enforcement sources.

The crash ended in a ditch off Hamline Avenue at the southwest corner of Como Park, with the car facing northbound after it was speeding southbound for several blocks.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened at about 8 p.m. and the car was driving fast, followed by at least three squad cars. Eventually, witnesses said the car went off the side of the road, hit the curb and some trees, and crashed in the ditch.

One teenager was riding a moped when he said the cars zoomed past him.

"At first I thought, I just thought 100 miles an hour," said Jed Richgruber from St. Paul. "Because I was probably going 25 and it looked like I was standing still, or it made me feel like I was just stopped."

Witnesses said they saw two people in the vehicle: a woman who appeared to be walking afterward and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and a man who was brought into an ambulance that never took off.

St. Anthony Police are investigating and the Minnesota State Patrol is helping with crash reconstruction.

